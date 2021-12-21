Convincing fashion: Dike-New Hartford handles Grundy Center 48-19

Yes, Dike-New Hartford looked superb in beating Grundy Center, but no autographs please after its 48-19 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.

Dike-New Hartford made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Grundy Center after the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford opened an enormous 31-8 gap over Grundy Center at the half.

Dike-New Hartford thundered in front of Grundy Center 45-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.