Yes, Dike-New Hartford looked superb in beating Grundy Center, but no autographs please after its 48-19 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 16, Grundy Center faced off against Story City Roland-Story and Dike-New Hartford took on Le Grand East Marshall on December 14 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.
Dike-New Hartford made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Grundy Center after the first quarter.
Dike-New Hartford opened an enormous 31-8 gap over Grundy Center at the half.
Dike-New Hartford thundered in front of Grundy Center 45-14 to begin the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.