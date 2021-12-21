 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Convincing fashion: Dike-New Hartford handles Grundy Center 48-19

Yes, Dike-New Hartford looked superb in beating Grundy Center, but no autographs please after its 48-19 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.

In recent action on December 16, Grundy Center faced off against Story City Roland-Story and Dike-New Hartford took on Le Grand East Marshall on December 14 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

Dike-New Hartford made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Grundy Center after the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford opened an enormous 31-8 gap over Grundy Center at the half.

Dike-New Hartford thundered in front of Grundy Center 45-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News