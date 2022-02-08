Conrad BCLUW rains all over Garwin GMG 53-26

Conrad BCLUW controlled the action to earn a strong 53-26 win against Garwin GMG in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Garwin GMG faced off against Baxter and Conrad BCLUW took on Eldora South Hardin on February 4 at Conrad BCLUW High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.