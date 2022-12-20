Conrad BCLUW proves to be too much for Greene North Butler 33-22

Conrad BCLUW put together a victorious gameplan to stop Greene North Butler 33-22 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 13, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Belle Plaine and Greene North Butler took on Janesville on December 15 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
