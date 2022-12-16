Conrad BCLUW knocks out victory beat against Colo-Nesco 29-14

Playing with a winning hand, Conrad BCLUW trumped Colo-Nesco 29-14 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Colo-Nesco squared off with January 27, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Colo-Nesco faced off against Traer North Tama and Conrad BCLUW took on Garwin GMG on December 12 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.
