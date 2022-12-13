Conrad BCLUW hustles by Belle Plaine 39-29

Conrad BCLUW called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-29 defeat of Belle Plaine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Traer North Tama and Belle Plaine took on Thornburg Tri-County on December 6 at Belle Plaine High School. For more, click here.
