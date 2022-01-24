Conrad BCLUW gallops past Garwin GMG 44-34

Riding a wave of production, Conrad BCLUW dunked Garwin GMG 44-34 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Conrad BCLUW opened with a 14-12 advantage over Garwin GMG through the first quarter.

The Wolverines proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-15 advantage over the Comets at the half.

The Wolverines enjoyed a 31-21 lead over the Comets to start the fourth quarter.

Conrad BCLUW's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 23-3 points differential.

