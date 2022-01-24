Conrad BCLUW gallops past Garwin GMG 44-34

Riding a wave of production, Conrad BCLUW dunked Garwin GMG 44-34 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Garwin GMG took on Traer North Tama on January 18 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.
Conrad BCLUW opened with a 14-12 advantage over Garwin GMG through the first quarter.
The Wolverines proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-15 advantage over the Comets at the half.
The Wolverines enjoyed a 31-21 lead over the Comets to start the fourth quarter.
Conrad BCLUW's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 23-3 points differential.
