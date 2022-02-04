Conrad BCLUW edges Eldora South Hardin in tough test 47-39

Conrad BCLUW posted a tight 47-39 win over Eldora South Hardin on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Eldora South Hardin took on La Porte City Union on January 25 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
