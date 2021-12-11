Conrad BCLUW darts by Traer North Tama in easy victory 59-37

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Conrad BCLUW turned out the lights on Traer North Tama 59-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 7, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Traer North Tama took on Tama Meskwaki Settlement on November 30 at Tama Meskwaki Settlement School. For a full recap, click here.
