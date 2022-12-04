Conrad BCLUW blitzes Traer North Tama in dominating victory 46-21

Conrad BCLUW offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Traer North Tama during this 46-21 victory on December 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama squared off with December 11, 2021 at Conrad BCLUW High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.