Complete command: Waverly-Sr dominates Waukon in convincing showing 52-17

Waverly-Sr lit up the scoreboard on January 27 to propel past Waukon for a 52-17 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup
Last season, Waverly-Sr and Waukon faced off on January 28, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Van Horne Benton and Waukon took on Waterloo West on January 21 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.
