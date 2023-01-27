 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Complete command: Waverly-Sr dominates Waukon in convincing showing 52-17

  • 0

Waverly-Sr lit up the scoreboard on January 27 to propel past Waukon for a 52-17 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Waukon faced off on January 28, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Van Horne Benton and Waukon took on Waterloo West on January 21 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News