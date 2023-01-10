Complete command: Waterloo West dominates Cedar Rapids CR Washington in convincing showing 63-34

Waterloo West earned its community's accolades after a 63-34 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 70-59 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.