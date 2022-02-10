Complete command: Nashua-Plainfield thwarts all counters to defeat Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 88-2

Nashua-Plainfield didn't tinker around with Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran. an 88-2 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
The Huskies registered a 58-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.
Nashua-Plainfield pulled ahead over Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran when the fourth quarter began 70-0.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran faced off against Traer North Tama and Nashua-Plainfield took on Sheffield West Fork on February 4 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
