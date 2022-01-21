Complete command: Monona MFL MarMac thwarts all counters to defeat Maynard West Central 69-40

Yes, Monona MFL MarMac looked superb in beating Maynard West Central, but no autographs please after its 69-40 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 21.
