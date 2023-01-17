Complete command: Mason City Newman Catholic dominates Nashua-Plainfield in convincing showing 47-26

Mason City Newman Catholic earned its community's accolades after a 47-26 win over Nashua-Plainfield during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Mason City Newman Catholic played in a 58-29 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Postville on January 12 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
