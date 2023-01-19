 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Mason City dominates Des Moines Hoover in convincing showing 65-20

Mason City showed no mercy to Des Moines Hoover, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 65-20 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 19.

The last time Mason City and Des Moines Hoover played in a 76-23 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Mason City faced off against Fort Dodge. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

