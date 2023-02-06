It would have taken a herculean effort for Dyersville Beckman to claim this one, and Marion wouldn't allow that in a 70-50 decision on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Marion and Dyersville Beckman faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For results, click here.

