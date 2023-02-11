Forest City's river of points eventually washed away Iowa Falls-Alden in a 66-44 cavalcade on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 3, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Clear Lake . For results, click here. Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 31 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.

