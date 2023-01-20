Complete command: Edgewood Ed-Co dominates Central City in convincing showing 79-48

It would have taken a herculean effort for Central City to claim this one, and Edgewood Ed-Co wouldn't allow that in a 79-48 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Alburnett and Central City took on Arlington Starmont on January 13 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.