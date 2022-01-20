Complete command: Davenport North thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 59-15

Davenport North didn't tinker around with Clinton. A 59-15 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 11 , Clinton squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats' shooting struck to a 36-4 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.
