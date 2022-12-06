Complete command: Buffalo Center North Iowa dominates Rockford in convincing showing 59-24

Buffalo Center North Iowa played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rockford during a 59-24 beating in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.
Last season, Buffalo Center North Iowa and Rockford squared off with December 7, 2021 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.
