Columbus sails in regional opener

WATERLOO -- Ali Vesely knew she would be the focus during the Class 3A first-round regional matchup between Independence and Waterloo Columbus.

The 5-foot-9 junior accepted the challenge and delivered big time for the host Sailors Saturday night, pouring in 27 points to power Columbus (9-14) to a 58-28 victory.

What made Vesely's production even more outstanding was the fact that the Mustangs committed double- and triple-teams down low to slow her down, but to no avail.

"We knew that they would put a couple girls on us low," said Vesely. "My teammates made great passes to me and I was able to make the moves to get to the basket. When they would crash down we would pass the ball out and that left others open. That is what I like about this team, no one is selfish. We are like family and are so connected with each other.

"I think this was probably one of my best games this year. We had some really good opportunities tonight that we took advantage of. We got a great feeling from the home crowd as we could hear them cheering us on all night. It is really important to play this way at home."

With the Mustangs (3-19) piling up under the hoop, eight other Sailors found their way into the scorebook.