Columbus sails in regional opener

WATERLOO -- Ali Vesely knew she would be the focus during the Class 3A first-round regional matchup between Independence and Waterloo Columbus.
The 5-foot-9 junior accepted the challenge and delivered big time for the host Sailors Saturday night, pouring in 27 points to power Columbus (9-14) to a 58-28 victory.
What made Vesely's production even more outstanding was the fact that the Mustangs committed double- and triple-teams down low to slow her down, but to no avail.
"We knew that they would put a couple girls on us low," said Vesely. "My teammates made great passes to me and I was able to make the moves to get to the basket. When they would crash down we would pass the ball out and that left others open. That is what I like about this team, no one is selfish. We are like family and are so connected with each other.
"I think this was probably one of my best games this year. We had some really good opportunities tonight that we took advantage of. We got a great feeling from the home crowd as we could hear them cheering us on all night. It is really important to play this way at home."
With the Mustangs (3-19) piling up under the hoop, eight other Sailors found their way into the scorebook.
Reagan Lindsay benefitted greatly from the overcrowding defense as she dropped in 15 points, including three from beyond the arc.
"That has really been our game plan all year. Get the ball to Ali," said Sailors coach Cory O'Brien. "She is so hard to stop one-on-one and she does a great job with more than one person on her.
"Tonight's win was special for our two seniors, Hannah Hewitt and Emily Surma. They have put in a lot of time and effort these last four years and they deserve to win one at home for the last time."
You have free articles remaining.
Both seniors were major contributors to the victory as they played relentless defense and chipped in a pair of 3-pointers.
"This game was like coming full circle," said Surma. "My freshman year we made it this far and won the first game, and now this year we get to keep going after the first game.
"Tonight our defense really set the tone early and we did not let them get started. We forced turnovers and turned them into points and played pretty solid all night."
Players coming off the bench contributed seven points, but more than being in the books, they gained valuable experience for the road ahead.
"I told the girls afterwards that we are now just one of 32 teams that get to keep playing," said O'Brien. "We gave ourselves a shot with this win and we are looking forward to the next challenge."
That challenge will be Wednesday night against Class 3A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines.
Independence could not break the Sailors defense early and fell behind 16-3 after the first period. Things did not get much better for their offense in the second as they trailed 31-9 at halftime.
"We had a good group of four seniors here, but we lacked the experience off the bench," said Mustangs coach Bryce Pierce. "I was real proud of the fight in these girls and they never gave up.
"We showed a lot of progress this year and our younger girls gained some good experience. I really look forward to what we have coming up over the next few years."