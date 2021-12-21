Columbus Catholic girls trying to take the next step

The Columbus Catholic girls basketball team has seen some growth in the early portion of the year. That growth hasn't always translated to wins (they're just 3-5 on the season), but that's a part of growth.

Sure, four of those five losses were one-sided affairs, but look who they came against. 56-31 to Aplington-Parkersburg, 63-22 to Denver, 62-14 to DNH and 53-24 to Waterloo West. Those four teams have a combined record of 28-4 with each of them only having lost once each. Playing teams like that in the early portion of the season may hurt their record in the short-term, but it will help them grow into a better team in the long run.

The Sailors are aware of that, and they've already seen themselves make tremendous strides on the defensive side of the ball. Monday night saw them pull off their best victory yet over Dunkerton. After leading just 13-9, the Sailors held the Raiders to just one field goal and four points in the second half en route to a 35-13 win.

Without the early growing pains against tougher competition, Columbus may not have gotten there. With that being said, head coach Corey O'Brien said he still wants to see more improvement all around.

"There’s a lot of room for growth still," he said. "I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball. Coming out of the Dike game Friday and the West game Saturday we really focused on ‘hey let’s have those two games make us better’ and I thought they did. I thought we came out tonight (against Dunkerton) and played really hard. We’re more engaged on the defensive end which helped us get some easy buckets in transition."

The team carries four seniors including three starters in Eva Christensen (4.3 points per game), Maddy Knipp (4 points per game), and Chloe Butler. Sophomore Morgan Bradley (9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) has been the team leader statistically, but O'Brien says it's been a group effort in terms of leadership.

"We’ve got four seniors that kind of lead us," he said. "Our sophomore Morgan Bradley is a good leader for us on and off the floor. It’s kind of a group effort with leadership. We don’t really have one that kind of leads us. It’s kind of everybody in the locker room, but we lean on our four seniors and our sophomore."

Bradley believes that teamwork has helped the squad come together as one.

"I think we’re all working together," she said. "We’re all hustling in practice, we’re all pushing each other. I think that just helps us the most, even the starters. Everyone’s working hard."

The Sailors still have some work to do. As mentioned, their 3-5 and O'Brien even admitted the team needs to be better on the offensive end. Still, they're a three-pointer away from being .500 with two weeks of rest coming up to allow them to focus on what they need to. O'Brien knows what he wants to see from them moving forward.

“(I’d like to see us) know what we’re doing offensively and defensively," he said. "Making sure that we execute at a higher level than we have been. We’ve been a little bit lost at both ends at times. We’ll have really good possessions and then on the next possession we don’t know what we’re doing. I just want to clean up execution for sure on both ends, but especially on the offensive end. We need to put the ball in the whole a little bit more."

If Columbus continues to show the growth that they have already, Bradley believes that should start to happen.

"I think we can all just keep pushing each other and just keep getting better as a team by working together," she said.

The Sailors' next game will come on January 4th against Crestwood.

