Columbus Catholic exorcises regular season demons, beats Hudson 49-43

The Columbus Catholic girls basketball team faced off against an opponent who had beaten them twice already this season on Saturday night.

The Sailors required a different result than those previous two matchups to extend their season. In fact, the Sailors needed to flip the script completely as Hudson outscored Columbus Catholic across both contests 83-51 with wins of 11 points and 21 points.

Sailors head coach Cory O’Brien said his team did not let the regular season games shake their confidence going into Saturday’s game.

“They took it at us the first two times,” O’Brien said. “We did not really show up ready to play. We knew tonight coming in that was not going to be the case. We knew that we want it just as much as they did.”

Well aware of the tall task ahead, Columbus Catholic travelled to the Hudson Elementary School Gymnasium determined to change the narrative and start the postseason 1-0.

“It is hard to beat a team three times in one season,” junior guard Emma Reiter said. “We had complete confidence in ourselves. We were just ready to go out there and show them our best.”

The confidence Reiter spoke of displayed itself early in Saturday night’s contest as the Sailors battled through a defensive first quarter, trailing Hudson 14-13 after the first eight minutes.

In the second quarter, the Pirates looked primed to pull away as they led by as many as seven, but the Sailors battled back to make it 24-21 in favor of Hudson at the half.

Struggles offensively in the first half did not shake the Sailors from their prior confidence, however.

“We know, we have practiced enough, it will fall,” Reiter said. “If we keep working together, it will all work out.”

Columbus Catholic started to find it’s flow on offense in the third quarter as the Sailors scored 11 points and tied the winner-take-all matchup heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Reiter mentioned the Sailors wanted to show Hudson what the team could do. Columbus Catholic did exactly that as they erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter to win the game, 49-43.

A healthy Columbus Catholic cheering section stormed the court as the Sailors’ hard work paid off.

“It is just fun to win one and keep going,” O’Brien said. “We are 1-0 right now. The girls were ready to play tonight. They played hard.”

With the win, Columbus Catholic advances to the second round of the class 2A region 5 tournament. The Sailors will take on the Jesup J-Hawks on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday night presents another opportunity for the Sailors to avenge a regular season loss.

The J-Hawks dismantled the Sailors 69-41 earlier in the season, but Reiter said the Sailors remain confident.

“We really think that we can win,” Reiter said. “We can give them a great shot. They are a good team, but I think, if we put everything together, we have a real chance against them.”

