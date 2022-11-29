Columbus Catholic comes back to beat Wapsie Valley 52-38

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic girls’ basketball started off its season with a comeback win, beating Wapsie Valley, 52-38, Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League contest at Oppold Gymnasium..

The Sailors went into halftime trailing by two points before overtaking the Warriors in the third quarter, and running away in the fourth.

However, head coach Cory O’Brien said they still have a lot of growing to do as the season progresses.

“I think we’re at the bottom of the ladder. I think we’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “First game, we did some good things tonight, but there’s so much cleanup, we’ve got to get in better shape and then we’ve got to compete on the ball better defensively.”

Those defensive issues were apparent in the first half when Wapsie Valley took an early lead in the first quarter taking advantage of several Sailor turnovers to lead 14-8. Columbus improved on its game by outscoring the Warriors, but not enough to completely erase the lead, trailing 22-20 at halftime.

It warranted a stern talk from O’Brien during halftime.

“At the half, we talked about our defensive output – it was poor – we turned over the basketball way too much. We just weren’t engaged on rebounding and boxing out,” O’Brien said. “We just really talked about effort.”

Columbus applied O’Brien’s lessons and quickly took the lead in the third quarter with an Emma Reiter three-pointer. Peyton Curley gave the lead back with a field goal for Wapsie Valley, but the Sailors answered quickly and kept the lead for the rest of the night.

“We definitely knew we didn’t play our best in the first half. We knew we could play better,” Reiter said. “So going into the locker room, we really just sort of talked about what we could work on, got our stuff together and we really pulled together in the second half and really, our energy was better, our play was better, we just worked harder in the second half and I think that’s what pulled through for us.”

Reiter proved to be the top scorer of the night with 21 points on the board.

“Emma’s put in a ton of work in the off season,” O’Brien said. “She loves the game of basketball. She lives for moment’s like this so stepped up big.”

Meanwhile, freshman Sophia Keys also showed flashes of excellent play, scoring 15 points in her varsity debut. As for the Warriors, Curley was their top scorer with 11 points.