Columbus Catholic beats Hudson 49-43, advances to second round

Columbus Catholic beat Hudson in the first round of the girls basketball 2A Region 5 tournament Saturday night.

The game marked the third matchup between the two teams this season with both regular season games ending in favor of Hudson. This time, it was the Sailors who ended up celebrating.

In the first quarter of the matchup, Hudson held a slim 14-13 lead after freshman Addie Rhoades started the game hot with 7 points for the Pirates. Junior center Macey McKenna added five first quarter rebounds as Hudson seemed prepared to make it a perfect 3-0 season sweep of the Sailors.

Hudson continued to grow it's lead as both teams traded field goals. Outscoring the Sailors 10-8 in the second quarter, the Pirates held a narrow 24-21 advantage as both teams had 16 minutes left to keep their seasons alive.

The Sailors did not allow their first half offensive struggles to discourage them, however.

“We know, we have practiced enough, it will fall,” junior guard Emma Reiter said. “Keep shooting.”

Columbus Catholic exited the locker room after the half with a renewed energy on offense.

Outscoring Hudson 11-8 in the third quarter, the Sailors equalized the game 32-32 going into the final quarter of play.

With the momentum on their side, Columbus Catholic scored 17 points in the final frame to win, 49-43.

Three Sailors scored in double figures as Emma Reiter scored 15 points, Maddy Knipp added 13 and Morgan Bradley had 11.

For Hudson, Rhoades lead the way with 15 points while McKenna added seven points.

“It is just fun to win one and keep going,” Sailors head coach Cory O’Brien said. “We are 1-0 right now. The girls were ready to play tonight. They played hard.”

With the win, the Sailors move on to take on Jesup High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

In the regular season, Columbus Catholic faced off against Jesup once. On Monday, Feb. 7, the Jesup J-Hawks defeated the Sailors 69-41.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will take on the winner of Bellevue vs. Alburnett for a chance at the class 2A Region 5 crown.

