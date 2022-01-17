 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colo-Nesco rolls like thunder over Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 58-30

  • 0

Colo-Nesco's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-30 win over Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

Recently on January 3 , Colo-Nesco squared up on Gilbertville Don Bosco in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News