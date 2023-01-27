Collins-Maxwell's convoy passes Garwin GMG 62-44

Riding a wave of production, Collins-Maxwell surfed over Garwin GMG 62-44 on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Collins-Maxwell and Garwin GMG faced off on January 28, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 20, Garwin GMG squared off with Conrad BCLUW in a basketball game. For results, click here.
