Collins-Maxwell tackles Traer North Tama 59-22

Collins-Maxwell showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Traer North Tama 59-22 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Traer North Tama took on Garwin GMG on January 18 at Garwin GMG High School. For a full recap, click here.
