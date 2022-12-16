Collins-Maxwell squeaks past Garwin GMG in tight tilt 47-42

Collins-Maxwell topped Garwin GMG 47-42 in a tough tilt at Gmg, Garwin on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Collins-Maxwell and Garwin GMG faced off on January 28, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 12, Garwin GMG faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Collins-Maxwell took on Conrad BCLUW on December 1 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
