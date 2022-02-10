Collins-Maxwell soars over Traer North Tama 56-18

Collins-Maxwell showered the scoreboard with points to drown Traer North Tama 56-18 in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.
In recent action on January 28, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Garwin GMG and Traer North Tama took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on February 1 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.