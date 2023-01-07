Collins-Maxwell hustles by Clarksville 51-38

Collins-Maxwell put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Clarksville in a 51-38 decision in Iowa girls basketball action on January 7.
The last time Collins-Maxwell and Clarksville played in a 50-40 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on January 2, Clarksville squared off with Greene North Butler in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.