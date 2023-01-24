Collins-Maxwell finds its footing in sprinting past Traer North Tama 48-24

Collins-Maxwell's river of points eventually washed away Traer North Tama in a 48-24 cavalcade on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Collins-Maxwell and Traer North Tama played in a 56-18 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Traer North Tama faced off against Garwin GMG and Collins-Maxwell took on Conrad BCLUW on January 10 at Collins-Maxwell High School. For results, click here.
