Close Encounter: Waterloo Columbus nips Hudson 49-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waterloo Columbus wore a victory shine after clipping Hudson 49-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Hudson faced off against New Hampton and Waterloo Columbus took on Dike-New Hartford on February 1 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
