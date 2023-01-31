Close Encounter: North Liberty Liberty nips Dubuque Wahlert 53-46

North Liberty found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Dubuque Wahlert 53-46 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 17, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington . For a full recap, click here. North Liberty took on Cedar Falls on January 24 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.

