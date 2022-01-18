Close Encounter: Marengo Iowa Valley nips Sigourney 39-35

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Marengo Iowa Valley to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sigourney 39-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Sigourney faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Lynnville-Sully on January 7 at Lynnville-Sully High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.