Close Encounter: Jesup nips Aplington-Parkersburg 56-51

Jesup knocked off Aplington-Parkersburg 56-51 on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the J-Hawks a 13-6 lead over the Falcons.

The J-Hawks kept a 26-20 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Jesup enjoyed a narrow margin over Aplington-Parkersburg with a 39-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The J-Hawks withstood the Falcons' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on December 21 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared up on Eldora South Hardin in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

