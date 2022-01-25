Close Encounter: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson nips Dubuque Senior 50-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't mind, dispatching Dubuque Senior 50-43 on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 18 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.
