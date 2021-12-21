Close Encounter: Belle Plaine nips Lynnville-Sully 67-66

Belle Plaine found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lynnville-Sully 67-66 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 10, Belle Plaine faced off against Sigourney and Lynnville-Sully took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 11 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.