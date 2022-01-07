Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep survives overtime to fend off Wyoming Midland 65-60

Bonus basketball saw Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep use the overtime to top Wyoming Midland 65-60 on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Irish got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 65-60 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.