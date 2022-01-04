Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep posts win at Lisbon's expense 54-37

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep charged Lisbon and collected a 54-37 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , Lisbon squared up on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.