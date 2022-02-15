 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep edges Calamus-Wheatland in snug affair 53-49

  • 0

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep topped Calamus-Wheatland 53-49 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.

In recent action on February 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on February 10 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSR looking to do things differently

WSR looking to do things differently

The Go-Hawks have been one of the best 4A teams in the state this year, but they will have some questions to answer before their first postseason game.

Regents hoping to make a run at it

Regents hoping to make a run at it

The Waterloo Christian girls basketball team knows what some outsiders might be thinking. After a hot start, they hit a bump in the road that …

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News