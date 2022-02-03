Clear Lake's convoy passes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29

Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Clear Lake took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 28 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap
Clear Lake jumped in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15-4 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Lake jumped on top over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
