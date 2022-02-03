 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake's convoy passes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29

  • 0

Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Clear Lake took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 28 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap

Clear Lake jumped in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

Clear Lake jumped on top over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News