Clear Lake tops Mason City 69-57

Clear Lake handed Mason City a tough 69-57 loss for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 6-0 lead over the Mohawks.
The Lions jumped over the Mohawks 49-43 heading to the fourth quarter.
