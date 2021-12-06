 Skip to main content
Clear Lake tops Mason City 69-57

Clear Lake handed Mason City a tough 69-57 loss for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 6-0 lead over the Mohawks.

The Lions jumped over the Mohawks 49-43 heading to the fourth quarter.

