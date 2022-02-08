Clear Lake tackles Webster City 72-19

Clear Lake controlled the action to earn a strong 72-19 win against Webster City in Iowa girls basketball on February 8.
Clear Lake fought to a 41-14 intermission margin at Webster City's expense.
Recently on February 3 , Clear Lake squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.