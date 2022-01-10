 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake pushes over Humboldt 55-38

Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Humboldt 55-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.

Recently on January 4 , Humboldt squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over Humboldt after the first quarter.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Humboldt 46-32 to begin the fourth quarter.

