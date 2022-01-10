Clear Lake pushes over Humboldt 55-38

Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Humboldt 55-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Recently on January 4 , Humboldt squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over Humboldt after the first quarter.
Clear Lake jumped in front of Humboldt 46-32 to begin the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.