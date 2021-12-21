Clear Lake pulls python act on Iowa Falls-Alden 50-17

Clear Lake earned a convincing 50-17 win over Iowa Falls-Alden at Iowa Falls-Alden High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 19-2 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 34-2 advantage at intermission over the Cadets.

The Lions enjoyed a colossal margin over the Cadets with a 45-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.