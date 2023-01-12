 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake produces precision performance against Story City Roland-Story 58-31

Clear Lake swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Story City Roland-Story 58-31 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 12.

Last season, Story City Roland-Story and Clear Lake faced off on January 13, 2022 at Story City Roland-Story High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 7, Clear Lake squared off with Forest City in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

