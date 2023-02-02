Clear Lake fans held their breath in an uneasy 35-33 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 47-29 game on February 3, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Lake Mills . For results, click here. Clear Lake took on Fort Dodge St. Edmond on January 27 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.