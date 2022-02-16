 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake outlasts West Union NFV 57-39

Clear Lake charged West Union NFV and collected a 57-39 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 16.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 11-4 lead over West Union NFV.

Clear Lake's offense darted to a 21-16 lead over West Union NFV at halftime.

The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 8, Clear Lake faced off against Webster City and West Union NFV took on Maynard West Central on February 4 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

