 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake outlasts Hampton-Dumont-CAL in overtime classic 51-47

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Clear Lake could edge Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Clear Lake avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 51-47 stretch over the final period.

In recent action on January 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Clear Lake took on Humboldt on January 21 at Humboldt High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News