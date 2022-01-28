Clear Lake outlasts Hampton-Dumont-CAL in overtime classic 51-47

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Clear Lake could edge Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Clear Lake avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 51-47 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on January 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Clear Lake took on Humboldt on January 21 at Humboldt High School. For more, click here.
